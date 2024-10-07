Germany's manufacturing sector experience notable decline in new orders

(MENAFN) Germany's sector experienced a notable decline in new orders, with a decrease of 5.8 percent in August compared to July, as reported by the federal statistical authority Destatis on Monday. This drop marks a significant shift in the manufacturing landscape, with orders down 3.9 percent year-on-year.



Destatis indicated that the decrease in orders was largely influenced by a surge of large orders for transport equipment placed in July, which had inflated the previous month’s figures. When analyzing the monthly changes in detail, it was observed that new orders for capital goods fell sharply by 8.6 percent. Additionally, orders for intermediate goods decreased by 2.2 percent, while consumer goods saw a more modest decline of 0.9 percent.



Despite the overall downturn in new orders, there were some positive contributions in August, primarily from outside the euro area. Foreign orders from non-eurozone countries rose by 3.4 percent, contrasting sharply with a 10.5 percent decrease in orders from the euro area itself.



Interestingly, while new orders saw a decline, the turnover in the manufacturing sector rose by 3.2 percent from the previous month. However, when looking at year-over-year turnover, there was still a decline of 3.1 percent, indicating ongoing challenges for the German manufacturing industry amid fluctuating market conditions.

