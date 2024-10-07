Scores sinks in central African ferry catastrophe

(MENAFN) A devastating ferry accident on Lake Kivu in the eastern Republic of the Congo (DRC) has resulted in the confirmed deaths of at least 78 individuals, according to local authorities. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday morning when a vessel carrying 278 passengers sank just a few hundred meters from its destination in Goma, having set off from Minova in South Kivu.



Eyewitness accounts and videos circulating on social depict the ferry dangerously tilting before ultimately capsizing. Regional Governor Jean Jacques Purisi emphasized the difficulty of obtaining accurate casualty figures, stating that it may take up to three days to account for all victims as not all bodies have been recovered.



Among the deceased are two children who were transported to a local hospital but unfortunately could not be saved. Rescue operations are currently underway, involving local fishermen, the Congolese armed forces, and the Southern African Development Community, all working tirelessly to locate and assist any survivors.



In light of the tragedy, the office of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi announced that an investigation is being launched under the authority of the deputy prime minister responsible for transport. This inquiry aims to determine the causes of the accident and implement strict measures to prevent similar disasters in the future.



This maritime tragedy in the DRC comes on the heels of another boat capsizing incident in Nigeria’s northern Niger state just days earlier. On Tuesday night, at least 60 people lost their lives when a wooden vessel, carrying predominantly women and children returning from a religious festival, capsized in a river near the Gbajibo Community. Local government chairman Jibril Abdullahi Muregi confirmed that around 160 passengers were successfully rescued from that incident.



The recent string of ferry disasters underscores the urgent need for improved safety measures and regulations for maritime transport in both the DRC and Nigeria, as families mourn their lost loved ones and communities grapple with the aftermath of these heartbreaking events.

MENAFN07102024000045015687ID1108752751