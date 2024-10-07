Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Highlighting CUI Inc's Comprehensive Line Of External AC-DC Power Supplies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Future Electronics is CUI Inc's AC-DC Power lineup in a recently launched digital campaign.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is proud to announce the launch of a new digital campaign spotlighting the versatile line of external AC-DC power supplies from CUI Designed to meet global power supply needs, these products offer exceptional performance, safety, and customization options, making them ideal for a wide range of applications.Reliable Power Solutions for Every Application:CUI Inc's external AC-DC power supplies are available in both wall plug and desktop adapter configurations, delivering a comprehensive solution for powering external devices. With multiple power ranges and connector options, these adapters provide flexibility and convenience for developers and engineers seeking efficient and reliable power supplies.Key features of the CUI Inc AC-DC power supplies include:Wall Plug Adapters: Compact and efficient, these wall plug adapters range from 3 W to 60 W and are available in both fixed blade and interchangeable blade configurations, offering a global solution in a single package.Desktop Power Adapters: Designed for higher power needs, these desktop adapters range from 12 W to 300 W and come with 2 prong (C8) and 3 prong (C14) inlet options, ensuring compatibility with a variety of applications. Each adapter features a suite of worldwide safety approvals, guaranteeing compliance with international regulations.To learn more about the products, visit:About Future ElectronicsFounded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .

