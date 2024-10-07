Ministry of Planning, International Cooperation holds Significant diplomatic meeting

(MENAFN) In a significant meeting held at the of Planning and International Cooperation, Jordan's Zeina Toukan welcomed Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, along with a delegation that included Anton Lis, the Executive Director of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), and other Spanish officials. The discussions centered around Spain's commitment to provide €80 million in development aid to Jordan over the period from 2025 to 2029.



Minister Toukan began the meeting by expressing her gratitude for Spain's ongoing assistance to Jordan across various critical sectors, notably in health, water, and sanitation. She highlighted the importance of this support, especially in enhancing services for refugees and host communities. Toukan emphasized the longstanding and deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Spain, both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union. She reiterated the necessity of strengthening and advancing development and economic cooperation to benefit both nations and to explore new avenues for collaboration.



During the discussions, Minister Toukan outlined Jordan's key development priorities in line with the country's vision for economic modernization and the roadmap for public sector reform. She stressed the importance of aligning Spanish development assistance with Jordan's main priorities in the forthcoming years, ensuring that the aid effectively supports the nation’s growth and development goals.



The meeting underscored a mutual commitment to foster closer ties and enhanced cooperation, setting a promising foundation for the future of Jordanian-Spanish relations in the realm of development aid and economic collaboration. As the two countries look forward to this partnership, the EUR80 million aid package is poised to make a significant impact on Jordan's development trajectory, particularly in essential sectors that directly affect the welfare of its citizens and the broader regional stability.

MENAFN07102024000045015687ID1108752628