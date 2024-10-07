AP Technology Brings Flexible Remote Check Processing And Printing To Banks And Credit Unions At Jack Henry Connect 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Richard Love, CEO, AP TechnologyPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AP Technology , a pioneer in creating secure business payment solutions for banks and credit unions, will showcase its APSecure TM official remote check issuance system at the Jack Henry Connect 2024 conference. The event will take place from October 7-10 in Phoenix, Arizona, where AP Technology will highlight its configurable, on-demand check payment technologies for banks and credit unions.AP Technology's APSecure platform addresses a wide range of payment issuance needs, providing comprehensive, secure, and efficient solutions to handle both local and remote official check processing and printing. Financial institutions can use APSecure to issue various types of payments, including teller line checks, starter checks, and home equity lines of credit (HELOC) checks, with the added capability of remote official check printing for customers at offsite locations.“Banks and financial institutions are facing increasing demands for greater security, convenience, and speed in payment processing,” said Richard Love, CEO at AP Technology.“At Jack Henry Connect 2024, we are excited to showcase how APSecure can help banks and credit unions provide their customers flexibility, automation, and on-demand payment capabilities wherever they are needed, while maintaining the highest standards of security.”One of the standout features of the APSecure system is its configurable internal workflow controls, enabling financial institutions to securely extend cashier check processing capabilities to customers, wherever they are. By integrating seamlessly into existing core systems, the APSecure solution allows bank and credit union customers to more easily modernize and better secure their check issuance processes while ensuring compliance with the latest regulatory requirements.APSecure enables banks and credit unions to streamline their payment workflows, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and providing superior customer experiences. Whether issuing checks from the teller line or providing customers with the flexibility to print official checks remotely, APSecure offers a dynamic, scalable solution to meet today's diverse payment challenges.Attendees at Jack Henry Connect 2024 are invited to visit booth #432 and discover how AP Technology's APSecure can modernize payment issuance processes. AP Technology's experts will be on hand to discuss how their customizable solutions can extend remote payment technologies to customers, streamline payment workflows, reduce operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction.AP Technology is a member of the Jack HenryTM Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Through this VIP membership, AP Technology's APSecure system is seamlessly integrated with SilverLake SystemTM for funding services to provide automation and error reduction for banking clients' check processing workflows. VIP membership also provides the AP Technology Professional Services Team the ability to deliver cutting-edge, client specific payment workflows in shortened timeframes.About AP TechnologyAP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates business payment issuance solutions for banks, credit unions, insurance companies, law firms, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through the Company's suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment automation to payment disbursement processes. For more information on AP Technology products, please visit:END ###

