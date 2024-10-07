GD Goenka University Partners With Rajiv Gandhi National University Of Law To Promote Legal Research

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 7, 2024: GD Goenka University, Gurugram, one of the country's distinguished educational institutions, is delighted to announce its collaboration with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab, to foster research and education.



The association marks a momentous milestone in the legal education landscape as the two institutions will jointly make substantial contributions to the understanding of complex legal issues.



''This collaboration is a testament to the commitment of GD Goenka University's School of Law to contribute meaningfully to the legal profession and enable a deeper understanding of legal topics. Together we aim to create a conducive environment for law education and design initiatives that will benefit both our students,'' said Mr. Deevanshu Shrivastava, Associate Dean, School of Law,GD Goenka University.



The collaboration has a strong potential for joint research projects that can lead to groundbreaking discoveries and novel approaches to intricate legal problems. In addition, it can open the doors to new opportunities in the domain and nurture future legal experts and change agents.



''GD Goenka University's School of Law shares our vision of driving innovation and excellence in legal education. Together, with a focus on comprehensive research and collaboration, we will create a strong foundation in legal theory and practice, ensuring our students are empowered to thrive in the evolving legal field, 'said Mr. Harshvardhan Tiwari, Director, Law Admissions, GD Goenka University .



Furthermore, the alliance will also facilitate numerous exchange programs, joint seminars, and workshops that can immensely benefit students and faculty from both institutions. The study outcomes of this partnership can play a crucial role in shaping policies and enhancing legal practice to meet contemporary challenges and societal needs.





About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi- disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 8 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a“Diamond” rated University for teaching and learning. The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class air-conditioned hostels.

