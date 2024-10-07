QNB Celebrates Its Qatari Graduates From 'Ahlan QNB'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group, the largest institution in the Middle East and Africa, has recently held a graduation ceremony for 25 employees who were certified in the newly launched“Ahlan QNB” Development Programme organised recently by the Bank's and Development Academy.

The new Induction program comes as part of QNB 's ongoing initiatives to support Qatar National Vision 2030 human development strategy and efforts to enhance the efficiency of its employees, particularly their ability to assume duties in the environment and achieve excellence in their careers.

The 3-week programme is aimed at accelerating the process of integrating new Qatari hires into their new workplace.

It included intensive training sessions delivered by QNB's subject matter experts and L&D team to introduce them to QNB banking products and services, its systems, ESG principles, it's operational and governance frameworks and commitment to driving sustainability and 5 star customer service.

The programme included practical on-the-job training and follow-up in the workplace, to ensure the full onboarding of new employees, while the final stage included a series of online educational courses through QNB's educational platform“Ithraa” to introduce employees to their new roles, and facilitate their integration into the work environment.

Commenting on“Ahlan QNB,” Abdullah Nasser Al Khalifa, Senior Executive Vice President – QNB Group Human Capital said:“At QNB, we are committed to supporting the next generation of Qatari graduates into QNB Group and the financial sector. Ahlan QNB also serves as a foundational step in investing in the potential of our most promising nationals. By providing comprehensive training and resources, the programme not only empowers individuals to navigate the complexities of banking but also contributes to the long term overall economic growth of the sector .”

