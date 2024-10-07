Lulu Hypermarket Continues To Actively Support Qatar Sustainability Week 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Lulu Hypermarket, Qatar's leading retail chain, continues to demonstrate its dedication to sustainability by actively supporting Qatar Sustainability Week 2024.

Organised by the Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation, in partnership with the of Environment and Climate Change, the national campaign took place from September 28 to October 5, 2024.

As a strategic partner of Earthna, Lulu is fully committed to taking meaningful actions to protect the environment, reduce carbon emissions, and minimize food waste.

Throughout the week, Lulu highlighted the measures it has taken by them to eliminate plastic waste, including the installation of reverse vending machines in 19 stores, with plans to add 4 more this year, encouraging customers to recycle plastic bottles.

The retailer also promoted reusable bags and eco-friendly products in all stores, offering a“Buy 2, Get 1 Free” deal on reusable bags during the event.

This marks the 9th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week, an annual initiative that raises community awareness about sustainable practices.

Lulu Hypermarket, the recipient of the Sustainability Award earlier at the Qatar Sustainability Summit, remains at the forefront of promoting environmentally responsible practices within its 23 stores in Qatar and the wider community.

Lulu's ongoing sustainability efforts highlight its commitment to aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030, focusing on reducing carbon emissions, cutting food waste, and encouraging eco-conscious consumer choices.

Sustainability is central to everything Lulu does, not only as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) but as a core commitment to the community.

Lulu is committed to reducing its environmental impact through both simple initiatives, such as offering paper bags as alternatives to plastic, and large-scale efforts like ensuring all stores use energy-efficient lighting.

Additionally, Lulu continuously works to recycle packaging materials, including cartons and paper waste, in collaboration with approved recycling partners, thus creating an eco-friendly retail space for all.

Key sustainability actions Lulu has undertaken include: Carbon-Neutral Hypermarket: Lulu's Al Meshaf store became the first carbon-neutral hypermarket in the GCC, showcasing its leadership in sustainability.

E-Waste Collection: In collaboration with Seashore Sustainability, Lulu has placed E-Waste collection bins in various stores, encouraging responsible disposal of electronic waste.