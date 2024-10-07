'Sad And Pained', Kanimozhi Karunanidhi Extends Condolences At Chennai Air Show Deaths

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Deputy General Secretary of DMK and MP from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that she was "sad and pained" at the death of five people during the Chennai air show.

The DMK leader who is also the sister of Tamil Nadu Chief M. K. Stalin, in a post on X, said:“The news of people who gathered at Marina in very large numbers to witness the air show, suffering due to overcrowding and five persons dying in the scorching heat is very sad and painful."

The DMK leader also said that the crowd was "unmanageable" and added that such gatherings must be avoided.

Five people died due to exhaustion during the air show at Chennai organised by the Indian Air Force. An estimated 15 lakh people attended the event held over Marina Beach.

43 people were admitted to various hospitals in Chennai following exhaustion and dehydration. Most of those admitted were given preliminary medication and discharged from hospitals while some are still under treatment.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) condemned the DMK government for its failure to provide adequate support to those who attended the air show.

He said on Sunday night that the state government and police failed to properly coordinate the event organised by the Indian Air Force at Chennai on Sunday.

EPS said that the five who lost their lives faced acute exhaustion.

The five dead are identified as D. John of Korukappet, Karthikeyan of Tiruvattiyur, Srinivasan of Perungalathur, Mani of Marakkanam and Dinesh.

Local police officials said that they collapsed while returning from the event and were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

It may be recalled that the Greater Chennai Police earlier stated that 6,500 cops were deployed for duty at Marina Beach along with 1,500 home guard volunteers to provide security to people during the air show.

However, the public complained that after the show, there was utter chaos and no cop was seen anywhere near the beach. People also complained that no drinking water facilities were arranged and even toilets were not properly available.