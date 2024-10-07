Vedang Raina’S Treats Alia Bhatt With Marathi Version Of ‘Phoolon Ka Taro Ka’ 

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Vedang Raina took everyone by surprise after crooning the song“Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka” from the upcoming film“Jigra” in Marathi and dedicated it to his co-star Alia Bhatt.

Vedang, Alia and filmmaker Vasan Bala were on the sets of“Bigg Boss” Marathi. The“Jigra” cast was joined by and the show's host Riteish Deshmukh on stage.

The actor, who made his debut with Zoya Akhtar's“The Archies” in 2023, made the moment even more special after he gave his own touch to the Marathi version of the song he crooned, where he sang:“Ek hazaaron main majhi Alia hai” earning him cheers and claps.

Alia reacted by saying“superb” to the personalised version of the track.

The original version of“Phoolon Ka Taron Ka” is from the 1971 film“Hare Rama Hare Krishna” directed by late iconic star Dev Anand. The film also stars Mumtaz and Zeenat Aman.

Talking about“Jigra”, which is set to release on October 11, revolves around a young Satya, a young woman who had a tough childhood. The only family member left in her life is her brother Ankur, who is imprisoned and tortured in a foreign jail.

In the film, Satya metamorphoses into a hero to break her brother out of the prison and bring him to a safe space.

Talking about“Bigg Boss Marathi 5”, contestant Suraj Chavan was feted as the winner of the reality show. It was reported that he took home the trophy along with Rs. 14.6 lakh prize money, Rs. 10 lakh jewellery voucher, and a two-wheeler vehicle.

Talking about Alia, apart from“Jigra”, she will next be seen in“Alpha”. The spy drama is slated to release on Christmas 2025.

Yash Raj Films took to Instagram and made the announcement along with a poster carrying the release date on October 4.

The poster was captioned:“On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday... 25th Dec, 2025. @aliaabhatt | @sharvari @shivrawail | #YRFSpyUniverse”

In the film, directed by Shiv Rawail, Alia and Sharvari both play super agents.