Renewable energy generation capacity in Jordan rises by 2.1 percent in 2023

(MENAFN) Last year, the capacity for generating electricity from sources in Jordan rose by 2.1 percent compared to the previous year, as reported by the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission. By the end of the year, this renewable capacity reached 1,618 megawatts, accounting for 27 percent of the total electrical energy produced. In contrast, the previous year’s capacity was 1,584 megawatts, while it was 1,579 megawatts in 2021 and 1,424 megawatts in 2020.



Simultaneously, electricity generation from traditional sources also saw a significant increase, growing by 5.4 percent to reach 4,443 megawatts. This figure represents an improvement from 4,212 megawatts in the previous year, with lower generation levels recorded at 3,977 megawatts in 2021 and 4,000 megawatts in 2020. This growth reflects a broader trend in the energy sector.



The maximum load of the electrical system also increased last year, reaching 4,240 megawatts, which is a 5.7 percent rise from the previous year’s load of 4,010 megawatts. In earlier years, the system recorded loads of 3,770 megawatts in 2021 and 3,630 megawatts in 2020, indicating a consistent upward trajectory in energy demand.



Furthermore, the growth rate in contributions from various renewable energy sources has been notable, with solar energy units increasing by 8 percent and wind energy units by 11.8 percent. The contribution from gas units rose by 0.8 percent, while diesel units experienced a 17.5 percent increase. In response to these developments, the Ministry has announced a new regulatory framework for 2024 aimed at facilitating the connection of renewable energy facilities to the electrical system and encouraging investments in energy efficiency and storage solutions.

MENAFN07102024000045015839ID1108752012