Digital Video Advertising Market Will Generate Record Revenue By 2031 To Reach $712.6 Billion

The global rise in connected TV adoption is prompting brands and marketers to embrace digital video advertising, fueling significant market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global digital video advertising market size generated $53.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $712.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 29.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Increase in usage of digital media and growing adoption from the e-commerce sector is boosting the growth of the digital video advertising market. In addition, the increase in global penetration of smartphones and internet is positively impacting the growth of the digital video advertising market. However, the risk of security incidents on networks and the high costs of digital video advertising is hampering the digital video advertising market growth. Digital video advertising is the process of displaying ads either inside online video content usually before, during or after a video stream, known as pre-roll, mid-roll and post-roll or as standalone ads. In addition, majority of video ads are bought, sold and displayed programmatically using various targeting methods and may also include interactive elements.Covid-19 scenario1. The restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities drove the online advertising industry. Many firms transferred their advertising to digital platforms as most end consumers already operate online.2. However, rise in the use of social media and digital content, advertisements have increased the costs of digital video advertising, which in turn hampered the growth of the market during the lockdown period.By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global digital video advertising market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The LAMEA region would portray the fastest CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period owing to, increasing penetration of mobile phones and internet in this region. Driving the usage of social media apps such as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.For Report Customization:By type, the mobile segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around three-fourth of the global digital video advertising market revenue. The desktop segment showcase the fastest CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period. Various advantages associated with the use of desktop digital video advertising, such as increased brand exposure, enhanced targeting and personalized capabilities, data collection, and improved engagement are heightening the demand for desktop digital video advertising.By industry vertical, the retail segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for around one-fifth of the global digital video advertising market revenue. The financial segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 33.5% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact digital video advertising helps financial institutes to reach their targeted audiences, promote products, services, and campaigns as well as to increase brand awareness and engage customers.Leading Market Players:AdvertiseConversant Solutions, LLC.Tremor International LtdSpotX IncViant Technology LLCLegacy Pro Co LLCMultiVisionDigitalPubMatic, Inc.WebFXLevitate Media, LLCThe report analyzes these key players in the global digital video advertising market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player. 