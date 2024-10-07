عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets With Ambassador Of Bahrain

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets With Ambassador Of Bahrain


10/7/2024 6:02:18 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: H E Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met today with H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Ghatam, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the State.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

MENAFN07102024000063011010ID1108752400


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search