Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets With Ambassador Of Bahrain
Date
10/7/2024 6:02:18 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: H E Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met today with H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Ghatam, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the State.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
