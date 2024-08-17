“A Strategic Gamechanger”: Arabic Localization Identified As A Top Priority For Game Developers

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is among the most exciting global markets where tremendous gaming growth can transpire in the years ahead. While saturation and increasing regulations have instigated slower progress in many international territories, the MENA region offers greener pastures – with a booming gaming audience and high spending certain to provide huge opportunities for companies that successfully navigate the cultural landscape.

This viewpoint is expounded in a new report co-published by the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) and Niko Partners, the global video game market intelligence specialist.

The report, 'Speaking the language: Localization in the MENA region', provides extensive insights for developers and publishers seeking to take their games to new heights – particularly within GCC nations. It highlights the most prudent ways to captivate users and unlock fresh opportunities, citing Arabic localization as a“strategic gamechanger” for those aiming to broaden their audiences while meeting their demands.

“With this transformation has come new demands and expectations from gamers. Given recent technological advancements and how developers have pushed the boundaries of innovation to present end-users with previously unimaginable possibilities and never-before-seen experiences, it's apparent that localization is becoming increasingly important to avid gamers in this part of the world.”

Accommodating increasing demands

According to the report, total player spending in the GCC will reach $3.2 billion by 2028, increasing from the $2.24 billion registered in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. However, this is not the only glowing statistic illustrating the opportunities in waiting for the world's leading game developers and publishers.

Rising from 33.7 million in 2023, the number of gamers across the GCC markets is set to reach 38.9 million in 2028 at a 5-year CAGR of 2.9%. While game localization for Arabic markets has progressed in the last decade, the industry's popularity can eclipse greater heights if gamers' demands for Arabic localization are accommodated.

As highlighted in the report, a survey found that over 75% of gamers in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar consider the portrayal of Arab culture as very or somewhat important. Moreover, 41% of regional gamers said they only play games with Arabic localization or are more likely to play localized games. As such, there is an untapped opportunity for developers and publishers to welcome new audiences to the regional gaming community – one they are gearing up to explore significantly moving forward.

With Arabic localization, not only will global developers reach more gamers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA / SWANA), but MENA-based developers take the same lesson and localize for other markets, so that their games and stories can be told and played around the world.”

Already, the foundations for a new era of localization are in place – with several use cases illustrating success in breaking down language barriers, fostering a sense of belonging and authenticity, and creating experiences that resonate with Arabic-speaking gamers.

PUBG Mobile is one example of this kind of success story. Launched in 2018 and published by Level Infinite, PUBG Mobile has become the most popular mobile game in the region, as well as the leading title by player spending.

In this instance, Level Infinite employed a dedicated community management team to gather feedback and insights from the region – contributing to a deep understanding of the GCC's linguistic and cultural landscape. Fast-forward to today, PUBG MOBILE is localized in GCC markets with region-specific language and customizations with Modern Standard Arabic used as the in-game language option.

Another shining example is Assassin's Creed Mirage – the 2023 action-adventure game developed and published by Ubisoft. Set in 9th-century Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age, the title has been positively received ever since its release with gamers citing high-quality localization and an accurate representation of MENA culture and history alongside a community-focused approach. However, this could just be the start.

Unlocking localization potential

With the coming years primed to witness record numbers of localization projects, SEF and Niko Partners have offered their support to game developers and publishers – outlining several key recommendations for those wholeheartedly committed to embracing the rich and diverse regional marketplaces. As outlined in the report, SEF and Niko Partners believe that inevitable success awaits through the following approach.

Understand gamers on the ground: Connect with target audiences and undertake extensive market research to ascertain a greater understanding of their demands and expectations.

Collaborate with regional experts: Cultural consultants, historians, and language experts can provide valuable insights, ensuring game content accuracy and authenticity.

Develop games with the region in mind: Consider the cultural aspects and sensitivities of the GCC region – designing characters, narratives, and settings that reflect the region's culture and values.

Partner with local developers: International game developers can benefit from partnering with local studios for localization services which bring invaluable insights into cultural nuances and consumer preferences in the region.

Go beyond the game: Partner with local studios for localization services and become acquainted with cultural nuances and consumer preferences.

The report by SEF and Niko Partners is available on the Saudi Esports Federation, please visit the website .

Tags#Saudi Esports Federation