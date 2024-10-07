Meghan Markle Not Willing To Return To UK For Christmas Despite Invitation From Family Will Prince Harry Travel Solo?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to the UK to spend Christmas. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an invitation from Charles Spencer, Lady Diana's younger brother. However, Meghan's reluctance to return to the UK might cause complications.

According to insiders who spoke to the Daily Star, Harry is keen to celebrate the festive season in the UK with his family, but Meghan remains worried about their safety.

A source close to the couple shared that this issue could mark a critical point in their relationship after six years of marriage. The insider explained that, while Harry is eager for the Sussex family to visit the UK for Christmas, security concerns remain significant , especially for Meghan.

Given the current situation, the source also mentioned Meghan's ongoing discomfort with the idea of returning to the UK. If she does decide to attend, it would be her first visit to the UK since the late Queen's funeral in 2022.

Nevertheless, reports suggest that Harry and Meghan have not received an invitation to the Royal Family's traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham. Even if they were invited, the Express reported that they would likely not attend.

Last year, the Sussexes were absent from the Royal Family's Christmas celebration at Sandringham. They also missed the family's summer event at Balmoral a few months ago.

The 40-year-old prince visited Althorp House, the Spencer family estate and his mother's burial site during his UK trip in August. He stayed with his uncle , Charles Spencer, following a memorial service for Diana's brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes.

Harry's solo trips

Currently, Harry has extended his solo trip abroad. He was expected to return to California to reunite with Meghan and their children but has decided to prolong his trip.