Smart City Platform Market Will Generate Record Revenue By 2031 To Reach $708.8 Billion

A surge in the adoption of smart cities in multiple regions is driving the for smart city platform market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global smart city platform market size was estimated at $160.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $708.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.Rise in adoption of smart cities, growing number of projects under various government smart city initiatives, and surge in need for better natural resource management in urban environments drive the growth of the global smart city platform market. On the other hand, security concerns associated with smart cities and lack of funding & adequate infrastructure restrain the growth to some extent. However, emergence of artificial intelligence in smart cities, rise in the IoT market, and its application in smart cities are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 320 Pages) at:Covid-19 scenario1. Significantly increased digital dependence during the global health crisis impacted the smart city platform market positively.2. The rapid push for IoT and automation solutions increased the demand for smart city platform solutions to a considerable extent.Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating around two-fifths of the global smart city platform market. High concentration of specialized ICT and IoT vendors across the region propels the market growth. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 19.5% by 2031. This is attributed to the ongoing digital transformation across the region.Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment generated nearly three-fifths of the global smart city platform market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031 degree of security offered by on-premise smart cities management platforms drives the segment growth. The cloud segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the scalable deployability of cloud-based smart city solutions.For Report Customization:By application, the smart infrastructure segment garnered nearly one-fifth of the global smart city platform industry share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031, owing to growing demand for smart infrastructure solutions. The smart energy segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the increasing need for sustainability solutions in the energy sector.By offerings, the platform segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global smart city platform market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. Growing need for automation and IoT applications in modern cities drives the segment growth. The service segment, however, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to the rising large-scale application of smart cities.Key players in the industryQuantela, Inc.Cisco Systems, Inc.Telefonaktiebolaget LM EricssonFujitsu Limited, Fybr,SAP SE Google LLCHitachi, Ltd.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Alibaba Group Holding LimitedInternational Business Machines CorporationKaaIoT Technologies, LLCMicrosoft CorporationNEC CorporationOracle CorporationIntel CorporationBosch GmbHAmazon Web Services, Inc.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:The report analyzes these key players in the global smart city platform market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps assess the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.Other Trending Reports:1. Smart Home Security Market Size Overview2. 5G Smartphone Market Size OverviewAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy.

