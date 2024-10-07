Macron Talks With Netanyahu Amid Tensions Over Arms Embargo

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Oct 7 (IANS) French President Emmanuel and Israeli Prime held a telephone conversation about the Middle East situation after the latter criticised the French leader's call for an arms embargo on Israel.

A statement from the Elysee Palace noted that the two leaders acknowledged their different opinions on Sunday and emphasised their mutual desire for better understanding.

Macron also told Netanyahu his belief that it's now time for a ceasefire, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

"The arms deliveries, the prolongation of the war in Gaza, and its extension to Lebanon cannot produce the security expected by the Israelis and by everyone in the region. We must immediately produce the decisive effort that will allow us to develop the political solutions necessary for the security of Israel and everyone in the Middle East," read Elysee's statement.

On the eve of the first anniversary of the Hamas' attack on Israel, Macron also reaffirmed the solidarity of the French people with the Israeli people, especially the victims, the hostages and their loved ones.

France-Israel relations became strained over the weekend after Macron's radio interview on Saturday evening, where he stressed the need to prioritise a political solution and called for halting the supply of weapons to Israel for its operations in Gaza.

Netanyahu strongly condemned the stance, saying: "President Macron and other Western leaders are now advocating for arms embargoes on Israel. Shame on them." He vowed that Israel would prevail regardless of external support.

The French government announced that Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot would meet with Israeli officials on Monday to further discuss the situation.