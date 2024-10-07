Polish Top General Believes That Country Must Boost Its Army
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland needs to strengthen and expand its army to be prepared to defend itself in the event of a military invasion.
According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Wiesław Kukuła, Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, as reported by Reuters .
"Everything is indicating that we are the generation that will stand up in arms to defend our country. And neither I nor any of you intend to lose this war," he said.
Kukuła emphasized the need for Poland to establish armed forces prepared for such circumstances. However, he noted that the demographic crisis may slow down recruitment pace.
"We will win it, we will come back and we will continue to build Poland, but something has to happen. We have to build armed forces prepared for this type of action," he stressed.
"The adversary's potential is so large that we must build a much larger army, which means that we must also implement the general service model," Kukuła added.
According to Poland's Ministry of Defense, by the end of the year, the Polish army will have more than 207,500 troops, making it the third-largest army in NATO after the U.S. and Turkish armed forces.
It was also reported that General Wiesław Kukuła, Chief of the General Staff of Poland's Armed Forces, visited Ukraine for a meeting with Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
