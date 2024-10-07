Pro-Palestinian Protesters March Through Streets Of Sydney, Other Australian Cities

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SYDNEY, Oct 7 (NNN-AAP) – Thousands of pro-Palestinian marched through the streets of Sydney and other major Australian cities yesterday, calling for an immediate end to fighting in the Middle East.

The demonstration in Sydney kicked off in Hyde Park, in the afternoon, as people were holding Palestine and Lebanon flags, as well as, placards that read“Ceasefire Now” and“Free Palestine.”

They also chanted slogans in support of Palestine and Lebanon.

“People here are all from different backgrounds,” Josh Lees, a spokesperson for the Palestine Action Group Sydney, which organised the event, said.

Police praised protesters for the largely peaceful pro-Palestine demonstration in Sydney's central business district.

New South Wales (NSW) Police Assistant Commissioner, Peter McKenna, said, overall, police were pleased with behaviour from the estimated crowd of 10,000.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators also rallied in Melbourne and Adelaide, according to the Australian ABC News broadcaster.

Victoria Police said, four arrests were made during the protests in Melbourne, among about 7,000 attendees.

“There were no major issues of note reported to police, however, four people were arrested for public order-related matters,” a Victoria Police spokesperson was quoted as saying.– NNN-AAP

