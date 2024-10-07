MMU Writes To Amit Shah Seeking Legal Action Against Narsinghanand For Hate Speech

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday wrote to Union Home Amit Shah seeking action against Yati Narsinghanand, the controversial head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, for his alleged blasphemous remarks on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The seer allegedly made the objectionable remarks during a programme in Ghaziabad on September 29.

“We demand the of India take appropriate legal action against Yati Narsinghanand for his hate-filled comments in accordance with the of the land respecting the sanctity of our faith,” Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a conglomerate of religious bodies in Kashmir, said in its letter to Shah.

The clerics also said immediate firm action in this matter would send a strong message that hate speech and incitement to violence have no place in a civilised society.

“It will also serve as a reassurance to the Muslim community that their faith and values are respected and protected under the law. We hope that you will address this sensitive matter with utmost seriousness and that necessary steps will be taken to restore peace and harmony among all communities,” it added.

