Filipino Band Eraserheads To Perform In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Legendary Filipino Eraserheads will perform at the Qatar National Centre (QNCC) on December 13.

The Eraserheads'“World Tour 2024”, titled“Huling El Bimbo”, is presented by Visit Qatar.

The Eraserheads, formed in 1989, is one of the Philippines' most iconic and influential rock bands, often hailed as the pioneers of Filipino rock or alternative rock genre.

Widely regarded as the Filipino equivalent of The Beatles, Eraserheads shaped the sound of the 1990s with their that resonated deeply with the Filipino youth.

Their lyrics, often rich with social commentary, addressed the struggles and aspirations of a generation, blending Western rock influences with Filipino culture and identity.

With hit songs such as *Pare Ko, *Alapaap, *Magasin, and the timeless *Huling El Bimbo, Eraserheads' music became anthems that transcended generations.

Their songs not only dominated the local airwaves but also played a significant role in revitalising the Philippine music industry.

MENAFN06102024000067011011ID1108751316