Kuwait Wins Gold In Special Olympics Sailing Competition

ABU DHABI, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Special team, under the umbrella of Al-Tamouh Club, secured the medal of the regional sailing competition for the Middle East and North Africa, which took place in Dubai last Wednesday, concluded today, Sunday.

Players Nawaf Awadh and Manaf Al-Whaib secured first place in the Division Two competition, contributing to the team's medal victory with an outstanding performance.

The head of the Kuwaiti Special Olympics delegation Sadiqah Al-Ansari expressed her pride in this victory in a statement to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). She emphasized that teamwork and collaboration among the team members played a significant role in accomplishing this success.

Al-Ansari praised the role of the State of Kuwait, represented by the Public Authority for Youth and Sports, the Kuwaiti Marine Sports Club, and Al-Tamouh Club, for their exceptional support.

Additionally, she emphasized the importance of participation in this competition, noting that it has provided a wealth of experience that enhances the players' abilities and opens new horizons for them. (end)

