Saudi King Undergoes Medical Tests

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Royal Court announced on Sunday that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was undergoing medical tests due to lung inflammation. The tests were recommended by the Royal Clinics, the Saudi Press Agency reported this evening, citing a statement by the Court. (end) ash

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.