UNICEF Announces Water Supply Network For Over 1,000 Students

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has announced that it has constructed a drinking water for 1,300 students.

On Saturday, October 5th, UNICEF shared a message on its X page, stating that the water supply network was built in Parwan province.

UNICEF has not mentioned how many water supply networks have been constructed in the province.

UNICEF also previously reported the of dozens of drinking water supply networks in various provinces across Afghanistan.

The shortage and lack of access to clean drinking water have become serious issues for citizens in different parts of the country.

According to a report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 67% of Afghan families do not have access to safe drinking water.

It is also worth noting that climate change has had widespread effects globally, and Afghanistan has experienced three consecutive years of drought and devastating floods.

Additionally, officials of the National Environmental Protection Agency have stated that 21 million people in Afghanistan are facing drinking water shortages due to climate change.

The ongoing water crisis, exacerbated by climate change and infrastructure challenges, highlights the urgent need for sustainable solutions. Efforts by organizations like UNICEF provide critical relief, but long-term strategies are essential to address the country's growing water scarcity problem.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram