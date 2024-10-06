Pakistan Government Bans Pashtun Tahafuz Movement

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The of Pakistan announced on Sunday that it has officially listed the Pashtun Protection Movement (PTM) as a banned organization, prohibiting its activities in the country. The government's statement emphasized that the movement's actions were contrary to peace and security in Pakistan.

In the press release, the government stated:“The Federal Government has reasons to believe that the Pashtun Protection Movement is involved in specific activities that threaten peace and security in the country.”

As a result, the Federal Government of Pakistan has decided to place the Pashtun Protection Movement on the list of prohibited organizations under section 11B of the Anti-Terrorism Act and has banned its activities.

The Pashtun Protection Movement is a well-known group advocating for the rights of Pashtuns in Pakistan. It has frequently protested against alleged discrimination and illegal actions by the Pakistani military, accusing the military of human rights violations such as“extrajudicial killings” and the“forced disappearances” of Pashtuns in tribal areas.

The decision to ban the PTM has further escalated tensions within Pakistan, especially as the country prepares to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. The ban risks intensifying regional unrest, particularly in areas with significant Pashtun populations, potentially undermining internal stability during this critical diplomatic event.

Furthermore, this move is likely to draw international attention to Pakistan's handling of internal dissent and minority rights, adding pressure on the government as it seeks to present a stable image at the SCO summit.

Escalating tensions could complicate Pakistan's efforts to strengthen its geopolitical standing within the region. Ongoing internal conflict may weaken its position at the summit and affect its relationships with other member states.

