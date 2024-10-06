Asian Storytelling Committee Meets In Azerbaijan, Discusses Cultural Cooperation
Date
10/6/2024 3:10:37 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The next meeting of the Asian Storytelling Committee was held at
the National Library of Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports.
Representatives from the ministries of culture of member
states-including Korea, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia,
and Tajikistan-attended the meeting.
Established in 2009 at the initiative of the Korean side, the
Asian Storytelling Committee promotes cooperation among the
ministries of culture in Central Asian countries. Through the Asian
Cultural Center of the Republic of Korea, the Committee prepares
joint publications, exhibitions, performances, and festivals that
highlight the cultural heritage of Asian peoples.
To date, the Committee has published two books of fairy tales
about Azerbaijan in Korean and has undertaken initiatives to
promote Azerbaijani carpet art. A new book reflecting Azerbaijan's
cultural heritage is also in preparation.
At the opening of the 16th meeting, a representative from the
Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan welcomed the guests and
highlighted the Committee's role in studying and promoting the
cultural heritage of Asian countries.
During the meeting, representatives from the Asian Cultural
Center presented a report on activities completed this year.
Subsequently, member states proposed joint cooperation initiatives
for the following year.
After a break, the meeting protocol was reviewed. Key issues
included organizing a "Silk Road" exhibition showcasing the
material and cultural heritage of Asian nations, establishing a
"Children's Book Award," and planning the 17th Committee meeting in
Mongolia next year.
The protocol was signed by the members, concluding the
meeting.
Additionally, members of the Asian Storytelling Committee
visited the 10th Baku International Book Fair on October 6 to learn
more about Azerbaijan's book industry.
MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108751073
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.