UK Prime Misnister Urges Efforts To Prevent Iran-Israel Conflict
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need to make
every effort to prevent a potential Iran-Israel conflict,
Azernews reports citing foreign media.
Starmer expressed this view in an article published in "The
Sunday Times." He stated, "Last week's horrific attack on Israel
brought us to a dangerous turning point. The Iran-Israel conflict
could have disastrous consequences for the Middle East and the
entire world. Both sides must distance themselves from this threat
and do everything possible to avoid conflict."
On October 7, ahead of the anniversary of the attack on Israel
by the radical Palestinian group Hamas, Starmer remarked that the
ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip "threatens to engulf the entire
region" and escalate ethnic and sectarian tensions in the UK.
