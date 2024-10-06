عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire At Iran Claims One Life And Injures Twelve

Fire At Iran Claims One Life And Injures Twelve


10/6/2024 3:10:36 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, one person died due to a fire at a rubber container factory in the Khazra industrial park of Kerman province, located in southeastern Iran.

Mohammad Saberi, head of the emergency center at Iran's Kerman University of Medical Sciences, provided this information to reporters, Azernews reports.

He stated that 12 people were injured in the fire, and the injured individuals were taken to medical centers for treatment.

The fire was reportedly caused by the ignition of disposable containers, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108751070


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search