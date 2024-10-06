Fire At Iran Claims One Life And Injures Twelve
Today, one person died due to a fire at a rubber container
factory in the Khazra industrial park of Kerman province, located
in southeastern Iran.
Mohammad Saberi, head of the emergency center at Iran's Kerman
University of Medical Sciences, provided this information to
reporters, Azernews reports.
He stated that 12 people were injured in the fire, and the
injured individuals were taken to medical centers for
treatment.
The fire was reportedly caused by the ignition of disposable
containers, and an investigation into the incident is underway.
