Ukrainian, Dutch Defense Ministers Discuss Crew Training, Supply Of Weapons For F-16 Jets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Rustem Umerov discussed strengthening cooperation within the coalition with the Netherlands' Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, including crew training and of weapons and spare parts for aircraft.

This was reported by Umerov on , according to Ukrinform.

“I am sincerely grateful for the comprehensive assistance provided by the Netherlands for protection against russian aggression. The F-16s in our skies are a testament to the unwavering support of the Kingdom's people and government,” Umerov stated.

He also noted that he and his counterpart agreed to enhance cooperation within the aviation coalition, including crew training and supply of weapons and spare parts for aircraft.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Minister and his team urged partners to invest even more in Ukrainian defense production.

As reported by Ukrinform, Brekelmans mentioned that the Netherlands has significant technology and expertise in drones, which it can share with Ukraine.