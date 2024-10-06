UAE: How To Use Paid Mparking Service Service Charge, Renewal Explained

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 1:47 PM

Forgetting to pay the parking fee while rushing out of your car is a universal experience for motorists. In some cases, the parking meter may be far away from the destination, becoming a hassle for drivers.

In Dubai, the Roads and Authority offers multiple ways for motorists to pay their parking fees without having to do it physically.

One of the ways is through the 'mParking' service. This service is provided through SMS for those with UAE telecommunication service providers.

Here is a guide to using the mParking service in the UAE.

Applying for ticket

Two types of users can apply for this service - registered and non-registered users. After sending the text, motorists will receive a confirmation message with all the parking details including the validity period.

The SMS has to be sent to the number 7275 (PARK). The message must be sent in the following format:

Registered users:

Example: B12345 33C 1

Non-registered users:

Example: Nicky 33C 1

Tickets for half an hour are only valid in Zone A. These can be sent in the following formats: 1/2, .5, .50, 0.5, 0.50, 30, 30min, 30mins, 30minute and 30minutes

Cars registered outside of Dubai

Example: AUH16 12345 335C 2

For motorcycle riders paying parking fees, the SMS content changes up a bit. They have to add the letter B at the start of the message.

Example: B SHJ15 12345 335C 1

Renewing a ticket

When it is close to ticket expiry time, motorists will receive a renewal message, reminding them of the time left. This SMS usually pops in 10 minutes before the expiry time.

To renew the ticket, motorists have to simply message the letter 'Y' to the same number (7275).



Motorists must ensure that there is sufficient balance in their mobile to cover the parking charges along with the service fee.

A charge of 30 fils is charged by the respective telecom operator in addition to the parking fees.

The virtual permit is valid only in the zone that was paid for.

In case a message was sent in the wrong format, service charges may be levied which will not be the RTA's responsibility.

When extending a parking, the RTA's system will automatically calculate the additional payment and deduct the amount. In case of any mobile operator system failure or an emergency outage, RTA will not be held accountable when it comes to service charge deduction.

Important things to know

