Jordan, Oman Discuss Economic Cooperation And Investment Partnerships

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- The President of the Jordanian Businessmen Association, Hamdi Al-Tabbaa, and the newly appointed Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, Tharwat Al-Na'imi, convened to explore avenues for economic cooperation and partnerships between their nations.During the meeting at the association's headquarters, Al-Tabbaa underscored the deep-rooted historical ties between Jordan and Oman, emphasizing the importance of continuing efforts to bolster economic collaboration. He identified key sectors, including tourism, medical tourism, higher education, and construction, as promising areas for investment cooperation.Al-Tabbaa highlighted the need to activate the Jordanian-Omani Business Council to enhance trade exchange and foster joint investments. He noted that the trade exchange between the two countries reached $157.3 million in 2023, calling for intensified efforts to increase this figure to better reflect the significant potential available.In response, Ambassador Al-Na'imi expressed appreciation for the association's role in strengthening economic relations and reaffirmed the Jordanian Embassy's commitment in Oman to support economic and investment collaboration. She emphasized the importance of promoting competitive sectors in Jordan and increasing Omani investments in the Kingdom.This dialogue marks a significant step towards enhancing bilateral relations and fostering economic growth in both countries.