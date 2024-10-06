Myanmar authorities confiscate 98,000 stimulant tablets in Shan State

(MENAFN) Myanmar authorities have confiscated a significant haul of stimulant tablets in Shan State, with the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) reporting the seizure of 98,000 tablets. The operation took place on Saturday in Yatsauk township in eastern Myanmar, following a tip-off that led the joint anti-narcotics task force to inspect a motorcycle. During the inspection, the large quantity of drugs was discovered, marking another success in the country’s ongoing fight against drug trafficking.



According to the CCDAC's statement on Sunday, the estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately 49 million kyats, or around 23,333 U.S. dollars. This substantial seizure highlights the scale of drug-related activity in the region, where law enforcement agencies continue to combat the production and distribution of illegal narcotics. The stimulant tablets are part of a broader issue of drug trafficking in Shan State, which has been a focal point for anti-drug efforts.



One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the drug seizure and has been charged under Myanmar’s stringent drug laws. Authorities are continuing their investigations to determine whether the suspect is part of a larger network involved in drug production or distribution. Myanmar, particularly the Shan State region, has been a significant source of illicit drugs, including methamphetamines, which are often trafficked within and beyond the country's borders.



The CCDAC's ongoing efforts to tackle drug-related crime have resulted in several high-profile drug busts in recent years. This latest operation reflects the committee’s commitment to disrupting the illegal drug trade in Myanmar, as it works to curtail the activities of organized crime groups involved in narcotics trafficking. Further investigations are expected to shed more light on the extent of this operation and its connections to other drug-related activities in the region.



