US carries out strikes targeting 15 Houthi sites in Yemen

(MENAFN) On Friday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces carried out strikes targeting 15 sites located in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, according to an official statement by the command. The strikes, detailed in a post on social media platform X, were aimed at neutralizing what CENTCOM described as "Houthi offensive military capabilities." This action underscores the continued U.S. military involvement in the region and its efforts to counter threats posed by the Houthis, a group aligned with Iran.



These U.S. strikes come at a time of heightened regional tension, as Washington is currently engaged in discussions with Israel concerning Israel’s potential retaliation against Iran following missile attacks earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Iran launched missile strikes, escalating an already fragile situation in the Middle East. The U.S. strikes in Yemen may be part of a broader response to Iranian-linked activity in the region, signaling a firm stance against any further destabilization efforts.



Meanwhile, Israel continues its military operations in Lebanon, further adding to the complexity of the situation. The Israeli ground operation in Lebanon is part of its broader campaign against Hezbollah, a group also backed by Iran. This military action in Lebanon, coupled with the missile attacks from Iran, has raised concerns about the potential for a wider conflict in the region, as multiple actors, including the U.S., Israel, Iran, and their respective allies, are drawn into escalating military engagements.



The U.S. involvement in Yemen, alongside ongoing diplomatic and military coordination with Israel, demonstrates Washington’s intent to manage these overlapping conflicts carefully. However, the combination of strikes in Yemen and escalating hostilities between Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah suggests a challenging path ahead for maintaining stability in the region.

MENAFN06102024000045015839ID1108750634