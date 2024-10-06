GCC Ministers Discuss Cooperation On Endowments, Islamic Affairs At Doha Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 6 (KUNA) - Kuwait's of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi emphasized the significance of participating in the 10th meeting of GCC ministers responsible for Islamic affairs, held in Qatar.

In a statement to KUNA, Minister Al-Wasmi, who headed Kuwait's delegation, noted that the meeting discussed several key issues, including the exchange of scientific research and experiences in the field of endowments among member states.

This exchange was facilitated through interactive conducted via conferencing, showcasing the latest developments.

The ministers explored the establishment of an international day for endowments and the creation of a GCC scientific observatory aimed at promoting the true and tolerant image of Islam.

They also discussed a proposal on the role of and Islamic affairs ministries in supporting persons with disabilities, as well as another paper focusing on the importance of preserving historical mosques, alongside other topics of mutual interest.

Minister Al-Wasmi expressed his gratitude to Qatar for hosting the meeting and praised the GCC's General Secretariat for its dedicated efforts to strengthen joint GCC cooperation and concluded by welcoming the GCC delegations to Kuwait for next year's meeting. (end)

sss













MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108750615