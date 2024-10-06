Former NATO chief says Kiev may have to admit loss of terrain

(MENAFN) In a candid reflection following his recent departure from NATO, former Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has indicated that Ukraine may need to acknowledge the loss of certain territories to Russia as a pragmatic step toward achieving peace and securing future guarantees. In his first extensive interview since stepping down on October 1, Stoltenberg emphasized that Ukraine might have to reassess its insistence on restoring its 1991 borders as a condition for any peace agreement.



Speaking to the Financial Times, Stoltenberg outlined a potential shift in dynamics that could arise after the upcoming U.S. presidential election in early November. He suggested that this could create a "new momentum" that would facilitate progress on both the battlefield and diplomatic negotiations. The former NATO chief highlighted the importance of the West in creating conditions that would allow Ukraine to engage in meaningful discussions with Russia, aiming for a resolution that would ensure Ukraine's survival as an independent nation.



When asked about specific recommendations he might offer to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Stoltenberg drew a parallel to the resolution of the Soviet-Finnish War, which occurred nearly 85 years ago. He recalled how Finland, after enduring significant challenges against the Soviet Union in 1939, ultimately ceded about 10 percent of its territory in exchange for a secure border. This historical example serves as a reminder that while territorial concessions can be difficult, they might be necessary for long-term security and stability.



Under the treaty signed in March 1940, Finland relinquished substantial portions of the Karelia region and the city of Viipuri, which was its second-largest at the time, known today as Vyborg in Russia. Stoltenberg's comments underscore the complex realities facing Ukraine as it navigates a path toward peace amid ongoing hostilities with Russia, prompting a reevaluation of its territorial claims in the pursuit of lasting security.

