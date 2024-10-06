(MENAFN) In a significant development, Russian have reportedly seized a substantial stockpile of NATO-supplied weapons and ammunition in Ugledar, a strategic stronghold in the Donbass region. This announcement was made by the Russian of Defense (MOD), which stated that Ukrainian forces were driven out of the town, located approximately 50 kilometers from Donetsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).



Ugledar has been a focal point of intense fighting since August 2022, characterized by its heavily fortified positions and numerous high-rise buildings that provide tactical advantages for controlling the surrounding area. The Russian MOD claimed that its forces successfully executed a pincer maneuver to take over the town, resulting in significant Ukrainian resistance. According to officials, Ukrainian troops made a final stand by hiding in mines and basements to evade relentless artillery bombardments. However, as encirclement became inevitable, they were compelled to abandon Ugledar, with over 40 Ukrainian soldiers reportedly surrendering.



The ministry highlighted that the Russian forces captured what they termed "considerable trophies" during their advance, which included a variety of NATO-standard munitions and weaponry. Among the captured equipment were Polish-made silent mortars, Turkish and American automatic grenade launchers, small arms, and other military supplies, all indicative of the ongoing support from NATO to Ukraine.



The capture of Ugledar marks a continuing trend in Russia's offensive operations in Donbass, where Russian forces have taken control of numerous towns in recent months. In addition to Ugledar, the Russian MOD announced the liberation of the village of Zhelannoye-2, located about 25 kilometers west of Donetsk, following the earlier capture of Zhelannoye-1 in late August.



As the situation evolves, the dynamics in the region remain complex, with both sides adjusting their strategies amid ongoing hostilities. The acquisition of NATO-supplied weapons by Russian forces raises questions about the broader implications for military support to Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

