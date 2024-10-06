Musk accuses Biden government of preventing predicament relief in North Carolina

(MENAFN) In a contentious exchange, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has accused the Biden administration of "actively blocking" the delivery of Starlink internet terminals and other crucial aid to areas in North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene. The administration has refuted these claims, labeling them as unfounded.



Hurricane Helene recently devastated parts of the American southeast, resulting in over 225 fatalities and leaving many individuals unaccounted for. The destruction was particularly acute in Georgia and western North Carolina, where infrastructure damage included washed-out bridges, and tens of thousands remain without water, electricity, or cellular service.



During a visit to Georgia, former President Donald Trump mentioned that he had been in contact with Musk, who was purportedly set to send Starlink terminals to the hardest-hit areas. In conjunction with this, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced plans to distribute Starlink terminals to local authorities to aid recovery efforts.



However, Musk took to his platform on X to assert that FEMA's response was inadequate and that the agency was impeding volunteer efforts to assist those in need. He cited a SpaceX engineer located in North Carolina who claimed that FEMA officials were confiscating Starlink terminals and other incoming supplies. Musk further shared messages from this engineer, alleging that the agency had "shut down the airspace" to regulate private helicopters attempting to deliver essential aid.



In response to Musk's allegations, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg clarified that "no one is shutting down the airspace," and emphasized that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not obstruct legitimate rescue and recovery flights. He encouraged Musk to reach out directly if any issues were encountered during the relief efforts.



This back-and-forth highlights ongoing tensions between private companies and government agencies in disaster response scenarios, raising questions about the coordination of aid delivery and the challenges faced by those attempting to assist in recovery efforts. As communities in North Carolina grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the focus remains on ensuring that all available resources are effectively mobilized to help those in need.

