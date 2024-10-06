عربي


Russian Invaders Hit Fire Station In Kramatorsk

10/6/2024 8:09:28 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces struck Kramatorsk in Donetsk region in the morning, hitting a state fire and rescue station building.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) posted this on Faceboo , Ukrinform saw.


“The explosive blast damaged the building's windows and the garage doors. Fortunately, no personnel were injured,” the SES reported.

Read also: Two killed , eight injured in Russian shelling of Donetsk region in past 24 hours
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces shelled residential areas in Stepanivka, Kherson region, causing damage.

MENAFN06102024000193011044ID1108750531


UkrinForm

