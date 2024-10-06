Russian Invaders Hit Fire Station In Kramatorsk
Date
10/6/2024 8:09:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces struck Kramatorsk in Donetsk region in the morning, hitting a state fire and rescue station building.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) posted this on Faceboo , Ukrinform saw.
“The explosive blast damaged the building's windows and the garage doors. Fortunately, no personnel were injured,” the SES reported.
Read also: Two killed
, eight injured
in Russian shelling
of Donetsk region
in past
24 hours
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces shelled residential areas in Stepanivka, Kherson region, causing damage.
MENAFN06102024000193011044ID1108750531
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.