Russian Invaders Hit Fire Station In Kramatorsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces struck Kramatorsk in Donetsk region in the morning, hitting a state fire and rescue station building.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) posted this on Faceboo , Ukrinform saw.

“The explosive blast damaged the building's windows and the garage doors. Fortunately, no personnel were injured,” the SES reported.

