BJP Failed To Win People's Hearts In Haryana, Congress Will Form Govt: Kailash Gahlot On Exit Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Delhi's Minister, Kailash Gahlot, said on Sunday that exit indicate is likely to form the in Haryana, stating that after ruling for ten years, the BJP has failed to win the hearts of the people.

"The way the exit polls are indicating, it seems that the Congress is likely to form the government. Despite ruling for 10 years, the BJP has failed to win the hearts of the people in Haryana, who now seem unwilling to let them form the government again. I've heard that BJP candidates were not even allowed to campaign in some villages," said the AAP leader.

On Delhi governance, Gahlot said,“As Arvind Kejriwal often says, various initiatives, whether in education, water, electricity, women's travel, or pilgrimages, hold great significance for the common man. These 'revadi' (freebies) will continue, and perhaps even more will be added."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak also commented on Kejriwal's freebies, saying: "The freebies that Arvind Kejriwal mentioned are like offerings to the public, ensuring essential services. The freebies will be provided to the public soon. The BJP criticises us for offering such services, but we say that they should also focus on serving the public. We are offering the people benefits while they serve their friends. We have no qualms about providing these services; it's something we are proud of."

Commenting on PM Modi's 'retirement policy' AAP leader Pathak said that PM Modi had set a rule that retirement is mandatory at 75, but now that he is nearing 75 himself, he hasn't retired.

"If he has any integrity left, he should retire once he reaches that age," he said.

On Haryana exit polls, AAP leader Pathak said that there is little time left between exit polls and results now. "So why worry? One thing is certain, the BJP is leaving Haryana. That's a fixed outcome,” he said.