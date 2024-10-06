Transgender football team marks milestone as first all-trans team to compete within football federation in Europe

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move for sports inclusivity, Fenix FC, an all-transgender men's team, has officially joined the regional league in Catalonia, Spain. This team, incorporated into a local club in Sant Feliu de Llobregat, marks a significant milestone as the first all-trans team to compete within a football federation in Europe.



Fenix FC, named after the mythical phoenix symbolizing rebirth and resilience, played its inaugural match on September 21. Unfortunately, the team faced a tough start, suffering a significant defeat with a score of 19-0 against their opponents.



The team was founded by Hugo Martinez, who sought to create a space for transgender individuals in sports after experiencing exclusion from the women's team upon beginning his transition through hormone therapy. His vision for Fenix FC was to provide an environment where transgender men could come together and play football without fear of discrimination or violence.



Luke Ibanez, the captain of Fenix FC, expressed the importance of the team as a safe haven. He shared his concerns about potentially facing rejection or harm on traditional men's teams, which led him to join Fenix FC. “Fenix is a team of trans boys created entirely by trans boys, but I think it’s more than that – a family, a safe space where you can be free and express yourself however you want and how you really feel,” he stated.



The formation of Fenix FC comes in the wake of progressive changes in Spanish law, which now allows individuals to change their legal gender without undergoing psychological assessments or medical evaluations. This legislative shift reflects a broader movement towards inclusivity and recognition of diverse gender identities in various aspects of society, including sports.



As Fenix FC continues its journey in the competitive landscape of regional football, it embodies a significant step forward for transgender representation and acceptance in athletics, aiming to inspire other teams and individuals to embrace diversity in sports.

