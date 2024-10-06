US initiates attacks towards Yemen

(MENAFN) In a significant military operation, the U.S. Central Command has conducted targeting over a dozen sites controlled by the Houthi movement in Yemen. The strikes occurred on Friday afternoon and focused on key locations, including the capital city of Sanaa and the strategic port city of Hodeidah. The Houthis, a Shia group that claims to represent the Yemeni government, have maintained control over northwest Yemen and have been actively disrupting shipping routes in the Red Sea as part of their campaign to pressure Israel amid ongoing tensions in Gaza.



The U.S. military reported that the airstrikes aimed to neutralize “offensive military capabilities” held by the Houthis. The operation is part of broader efforts to safeguard freedom of navigation in international waters and ensure the safety of U.S., coalition, and commercial vessels. Before the official announcement, anonymous U.S. officials indicated that the strikes were directed at "weapons systems, bases, and other military equipment" across five key locations.



According to Yemeni media reports, the attacks included seven strikes on Hodeidah airport and a military base at Katheib. Additional explosions were noted in Dhamar province and Bayda province, both located southeast of Sanaa, with several strikes also targeting the capital itself. This operation marks the first U.S. engagement against the Houthis since June.



The backdrop to these strikes involves escalating tensions following a series of missile and drone attacks by the Houthis, which have targeted more than 80 merchant vessels since last October. This escalation began after Israel declared war on Hamas, leading to a shift in the Houthis' strategy from primarily targeting vessels linked to Israel to including those associated with the U.S. and United Kingdom, particularly after Anglo-American airstrikes in January.



The recent U.S. military actions underline the complexities of the conflict in Yemen, where local dynamics intertwine with broader geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. As the Houthis continue their campaign, the international community remains vigilant regarding the implications for maritime security and regional stability.

