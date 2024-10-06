CE Shreekant Patil Inspires Next Generation Entrepreneurs At Pitch Perfect Symposium, AVCOE, Sangamner

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CE Shreekant Patil, a distinguished figure in the realm of entrepreneurship and international business development, was honored as the chief guest and jury member at the Pitch Perfect: Business Model Idea Pitching Symposium hosted by the Entrepreneurship Development Cell and Amrutvahini Innovation Centre at AVCOE, Sangamner. This event, serving as a zonal competition for Eureka 2024, National Entrepreneurship Challenge 2024's largest business model competition organized by E-Cell IIT Bombay, convened on October 3rd, 2024, at JRD Tata Hall, AVCOE.



Pitch Perfect provided a pivotal platform for aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators to showcase their pioneering startup and business model ideas to industry experts. The competition, featuring two rounds of rigorous evaluation, offered participants the opportunity to vie for esteemed cash prizes, trophies, and certificates. Winners of the final round earned the privilege to advance to Eureka 2024, hosted at IIT Bombay's E-Summit.



Commencing at 10 AM on October 3rd, 2024, the event commenced with CE Shreekant Patil inaugurating proceedings, followed by an acknowledgment from Principal Dr. Venkatesh. During the event, CE Shreekant Patil shared invaluable insights on startup ecosystems and effective pitching strategies gleaned from his extensive experience, which spans global engagements including LEAN MSME, ZED MSME, and affiliations with international bodies such as EEB, EBRD, AfDB, ADB, and the European Commission. His involvement as a committee member for NISP, IIC, EDP across various academic institutions and mentorship roles under AICTE and UGC underscore his commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and empowering MSMEs, particularly emphasizing women in entrepreneurship.



A total of 65 startup groups out of 100 with innovative ideas underwent rigorous scrutiny to qualify for the final pitch competition. Throughout the day, CE Shreekant Patil and his distinguished jury meticulously evaluated presentations until evening, in the presence of over 100 enthusiastic students and esteemed faculty members including Dr. Bajaj, Dr. Wackchaure, Dr. Ragtate, and Dr. Bayas.

In addition to the hackathon, the event highlighted the inauguration of a new incubation center sanctioned by AICTE at the college. Dr. Venkatesh and Dr. Bajaj showcased the facility to CE Shreekant Patil, who pledged mentorship for students, faculty development programs, and strategic partnerships aimed at enriching the campus ecosystem.



Following intense deliberation and brainstorming sessions, the jury selected three standout teams to represent AVCOE at Eureka 2024, to be hosted at IIT Bombay, Mumbai. These teams will compete alongside peers from across Asia, showcasing the innovative spirit fostered at AVCOE.



