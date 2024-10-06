Israel's aviation sector faces severe crisis

(MENAFN) Israel's aviation sector is facing a severe crisis, leaving thousands of Israelis stranded overseas, including reservists who have received emergency summons under Order 8. This predicament has emerged due to a critical shortage of flights and skyrocketing ticket prices, worsened by the escalating conflict in northern Israel.



According to reports from Calcalist, many Israelis are finding it increasingly difficult to return home as tensions rise. This issue is compounded by the suspension of public transportation during the Rosh Hashanah holiday and the customary halt in services on Saturdays. The situation has been aggravated by a notable decrease in flight availability from international airlines. This decline was triggered by an unprecedented advisory from the European Aviation Authority, recommending that airlines refrain from flying to Israel until the end of October due to security concerns.



Consequently, several airlines, including Virgin Atlantic, have delayed their planned flights to Israel until March 2025, further complicating the travel landscape for many. In response, Israeli carriers such as El Al and Arkia have recently ramped up their flight offerings to alternative destinations like Athens and Larnaca in an attempt to assist stranded travelers. However, the ticket prices for these flights remain exorbitant.



El Al has priced flights to Larnaca at USD199 and those to Athens at USD299, while Arkia has drawn criticism for charging between USD783 and USD899 for similar routes. For those fortunate enough to make it back to Israel, an additional challenge looms: the lack of public transportation due to holiday observances and service suspensions on Saturdays. This has forced many returning travelers to depend on private vehicles to reach military assembly points in the north, further complicating their journey.



As this crisis continues to evolve, the aviation sector in Israel grapples with significant challenges that affect not only travel plans but also the mobility of individuals during a critical period. The intersection of security issues, economic pressures, and logistical complications highlights the intricate nature of the current situation and its extensive impact on the Israeli population.

