Fire Breaks Out At Military School In Moscow
Date
10/6/2024 5:10:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out at a military school in Moscow's Kuzminki district on October 6, likely due to a drone attack.
That's according to the Telegram channel SOTA , Ukrinform reports.
"A fire broke out in the Kuzminki district, likely after a drone attack on the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School. A shooting range and a gas station are located nearby," the post said.
Locals reported explosions and sounds similar to gunshots.
The BBC Russian Service reported that according to the Russian Defense Ministry, four Ukrainian drones were intercepted by air defense systems over three Russian regions on the night of October 5 to 6. Two drones were destroyed in the Kursk region and one each in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions. The governors of the three regions did not report any casualties or damage.
Overnight into Friday, October 4, Ukrainian drones attacked Russia's Annanefteprodukt oil depot in the Voronezh region.
