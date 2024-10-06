Iranian Top General Warns Of“Harsh” Response To Any Israeli Retaliation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 6 (NNN-IRNA) – A senior Iranian military official warned that, any“unconsidered action” by Israel would provoke a“harsh and destructive” response from Iran, semi-official Mehr news agency reported, yesterday.

Chief Commander of the Iranian Army, Abdolrahim Mousavi said, Iran has shown patience in the face of Israel's“hostile” actions, but is prepared to deliver a“precise and destructive” blow at the appropriate time, according to Mehr.

“If the enemy makes any mistake, the level of our response will be higher than the previous attack,” Mousavi said earlier this week, responding to Israeli threats of retaliation.

Iran launched approximately 180 missiles at Israeli targets last Tuesday, claiming it was in response to Israel's alleged assassinations of several high-profile figures, including Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, and a senior Iranian military commander. Iran also cited Israel's intensified military actions against Lebanese and Palestinians as a reason for the attack.

The Israeli regime's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Tuesday that, Iran“made a big mistake” and“will pay for it.”– NNN-IRNA