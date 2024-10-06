'Crowded Supermarket' At Bengaluru Airport: Netizens React To Chaos Due To 12-Hour Indigo Outage

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport faced major delays after a system crash hit IndiGo on Saturday afternoon. Many took to social to express their exasperation and frustration, particularly over the distasteful situation during the busy festive season and urged for improved ground services.

Bengaluru's airport is infamous for frequent disruptions at the check-in and baggage drop facilities of IndiGo Airlines. This time, the issues escalated to the point where passengers likened the airport services to those of railway stations. The issues surfaced on October 5 at around 12:30 PM and caused major delays.

An hour later, the budget carrier announced that it was experiencing a "temporary system slowdown" across its entire network and warned against“increased wait times" and "slower check-ins” at the airport. Long queues piled up and annoyed passengers piled up as the“technical glitch” continued.

Festive season travel

In the wake of the festive season, commuter's fury over the delay worsened as many had planned and booked their tickets well in advance.



Passengers took to social media to vent out their frustration and shared images of the overcrowded airport. Criticising the low-cost airline for the delays, netizens expressed their concerns about the inability to book tickets on IndiGo's website.

Detailing the chaotic encounter at Kempegowda International Airport in the IT hub of India, a passenger in a post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote,“Booked a last-minute flight because I desperately needed to get home ASAP-only for the servers to crash and the flight to be delayed."

The frustrated passenger asserted that he was stuck“in an airport purgatory” and said,“Now, instead of zooming through the skies.... the only thing flying is my patience... out the window. #indigo.”

Another social media user stated,“Technical glitch at @IndiGo6E Airport looks like a railway station. #indigo #monopoly #delays."

A third user urged the airline to improve its ground services and wrote, "@IndiGo6E it's good to invest in new aircrafts but how about improving the ground services! This is the scene at Indigo counters at Bangalore T1 for last one hour. Additional counters are required, disturbing to see old people suffering. @DGCAIndia please notice." A fourth user likened the scene to a“crowded supermarket.”