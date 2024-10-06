Croma kickstarts with its ‘Festival of Dreams’ Campaign, Shop electronics and Win exciting Gifts!
Date
10/6/2024 4:59:52 AM
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 4, 2024 – Croma, is back with its annual ‘Festival of Dreams’ campaign, offering customers a fantastic opportunity to upgrade their electronics and home appliances. Shoppers can enjoy unmatched offers across all Croma stores and on until 3rd November. Customers stand a chance to win 100 Tata Motors Cars, 500 Hero Bikes, and 5,000 Titan Watches by shopping across 500+ Croma stores and get assured free gifts with every purchase.
With unbeatable discounts and offers, customers can get up to unlimited 10% instant cashback on TV and home appliances and unlimited 5% cashback on a wide range of smartphones, and laptops.
Mr. Shibashish Roy, Deputy CEO of Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd, expressed, “We are thrilled to kickstart our Festival of Dreams campaign and extend the excitement of the season to our customers by offering exceptional discounts & cashbacks, a chance to win cars, bikes & watches along with assured gifts with every purchase. Our goal is to elevate every family’s festive celebration with something special and make their festive shopping a memorable experience.”
MENAFN06102024005232011781ID1108750286
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.