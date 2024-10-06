VIP Bags to travel faster with Unicommerce

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 4th October 2024, Bengaluru: VIP Industries, one of Asia’s leading manufacturers and retailers of luggage products, backpacks and handbags, has partnered with Unicommerce to streamline its post-purchase e-commerce operations. The collaboration will enable VIP Industries to process orders faster across various online channels using a single, integrated dashboard.



VIP Industries has adopted Unicommerce’s Multichannel Order Management and Warehouse Management Systems to automate order processing on its own brand website and across multiple marketplaces on which the brand sells its extensive and popular range of travel products. By simplifying its warehouse operations, VIP Bags will ensure faster and more accurate deliveries of its products. Unicommerce’s solutions will also enable VIP Industries to manage the operational complexities related to the varied size of its products, some of which require larger shipping labels, shipment of combo bundles from one or more locations etc.



Unicommerce’s decade long experience of working with brands across different industries provides it a deeper understanding of the distinctive pain points faced throughout e-commerce journeys. Its sector-agnostic platform allows it to utilise & implement these learnings across sectors to solve common and specific problems.



Speaking on building the success of the company on the e-commerce vertical Ms. Neetu Kashiramka, Managing Director from VIP Industries Limited said, “We have a large offline presence in India. We wanted to strengthen our online business too and ensure that we can offer our great products across multiple channels where our customers expect to find us. We are getting a great response from our customers, both in India as well as in international markets and we trust in our partnership with Unicommerce to further elevate the shopping experience for our customers, as we continue to grow our ecommerce business.”



Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce spoke about the partnership saying, “VIP is an iconic Indian brand that continues to resonate with customers across generations. It is our privilege to be the technology partner for VIP Industries as they expand their online operations.”

As of Q1 2025, Unicommerce serves 3600+ clients including D2C brands, retail and e-commerce companies as well as logistics provider firms. With 250+ technology & partner integrations, the company has achieved an annual transaction run rate of 850+ million order items managing 8300+ warehouses and 2950+ omni-enabled stores across geographies. Unicommerce eSolutions Limited is listed on National Stock Exchange of India (NSE: UNIECOM) and on the Bombay Stock Exchange. (BSE: 544227) Unicommerce eSolutions Limited is listed on National Stock Exchange of India (NSE: UNIECOM) and on the Bombay Stock Exchange. (BSE: 544227)







