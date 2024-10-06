HISTORY AWAITS: ONE MONTH TO GO UNTIL WORLD’S BEST FEMALE TENNIS STARS ARRIVE IN RIYADH FOR WTA FINALS

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 4 October 2024: Tennis fever continues to build in Saudi Arabia, with one month to go until the world’s top female tennis players arrive in the capital for the WTA Finals Riyadh, the first ever professional women’s tennis event to take place in the Kingdom.



Set to take place from 2 to 9 November at King Saudi University in Riyadh, the top 8 singles players and doubles pairs from the Women’s Tennis Association will face off in the season-ending event to crown the 2024 champions.



The first event as part of a new 3-year agreement between the WTA and the Saudi Tennis Federation sees the 2024 WTA Finals ushering in the start of a new era for women’s tennis in Saudi Arabia, with the Hologic WTA Tour’s flagship making Riyadh its home through to 2026.



With the WTA World Number 1 Iga Swiatek, and 2024 US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka already confirmed for the season-ending finals, the stage is set for a thrilling end-of-season spectacle with tickets on sale via webook.com.



Serving as a key component of the Saudi Tennis Federation’s ambition to inspire 1 million into tennis by 2030, the WTA Finals Riyadh will usher in a new chapter for tennis in the Kingdom.



Arij Mutabagani, President of the Saudi Tennis Federation said: “The entire nation is feeling the tennis fever as we reach one month to go until the world’s best female players arrive in the capital for the historic WTA Finals Riyadh.



“We’ve seen the passion that our young population has for the game, and our aim to inspire 1 million into tennis by 2030 is progressing rapidly as seen with the recent WTA community engagement programmes that are being rolled out across the city last week.



“With just 30 days to go until the world’s top female tennis stars compete here in Saudi Arabia for the first time, we’re excited to begin a new chapter for tennis in the Kingdom.”





The WTA Finals Riyadh is a key element of the STF’s plans to inspire growth and participation in tennis across Saudi and is the latest international sports event to take place in the country. This features as part of the WTA’s aims to grow the game worldwide and inspire a new generation of girls to take to the court.





