Two Iraqi Army Personnel Killed In Armed Attack In Northeast Iraq
10/6/2024 4:56:28 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Baghdad: Two personnel of the Iraqi army were killed following an armed attack on a security checkpoint northeast of Baquba, the capital of Diyala Province in northeastern Iraq.
An Iraqi security source said that on Saturday, a security post affiliated with the Ministry of Defence came under attack in Al-Haruniyah area, on the outskirts of Al-Muqdadiyah, northeast of Baquba. The initial toll reports two personnel killed.
The Joint Operations Command announced the launch of an airstrike targeting a tunnel used by ISIS in western Nineveh Province, northern Iraq.
According to a statement by the command, the strike was part of ongoing operations aimed at pursuing and eliminating the remaining elements of ISIS.
A force from the 43rd Brigade of the 20th Division conducted a search operation within the area of the West Nineveh Operational Command and identified a tunnel where several ISIS members were hiding, the statement said.
The command added that the ISIS members opened fire on the force, which promptly responded, pointing out that two successful airstrikes were carried out by F-16 fighter jets.
This incident follows an attack on Wednesday, when Iraqi authorities reported that four ISIS elements were killed and three members of the security forces were injured in an ambush set by ISIS militants in Kirkuk Province, northern Iraq.
